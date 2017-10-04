Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines GARPENBERG MINE, Sweden Hundreds of metres below the lush forests of rural Sweden, one of the world’s most ancient mines has been transformed into one of the most modern.Sensors linked to robotic equipment in Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine – which has been in operation since the 13th century - feed data to operators above ground as screens blink and flash in a nearby control room. |

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining * South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek Q4 premiums of as low as $100/T - sources * Spot premiums are down amid ample supply in Asia (Adds details)

Materials, South32 prop Australia shares; NZ closes down Aug 24 Australian shares ended higher on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by upbeat profit numbers from miner South32 Ltd, while firm commodity prices helped lift material stocks.

UPDATE 2-South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market * Increases $500 mln buyback by $250 mln (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details, dateline)

AngloGold Ashanti revives plans to spin off South Africa mines - sources JOHANNESBURG/LONDON AngloGold Ashanti is considering separating its South African assets from the rest of its portfolio, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, three years after shareholders revolted against a similar effort.

UPDATE 1-China steel, raw materials sink on profit taking * South32, Rio reports add to bullish iron ore sentiment (Recasts; Updating with prices,)

China iron ore rises for fourth day, as coking coal eases on profit taking BEIJING, July 20 China iron ore futures rose a fourth day on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs as speculative investors continued to add bullish bets amid hopes of robust steel demand, while coking coal eased on profit taking.