South32 Ltd (S32J.J)

S32J.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

3,358.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

4.00 (+0.12%)
Prev Close
3,354.00
Open
3,350.00
Day's High
3,368.00
Day's Low
3,302.00
Volume
618,958
Avg. Vol
1,091,173
52-wk High
3,636.00
52-wk Low
2,304.00

About

South32 Limited is a metals and mining company. The Company's segments include Worsley Alumina, which includes an integrated bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia; South Africa Aluminium, which includes an aluminum smelter in Richards Bay; Brazil Alumina, which includes an alumina refinery in Brazil; Mozal... (more)

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 17.48 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 6.21 10.90
ROE: -- 9.92 14.09

Latest News about S32J.J

Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines

GARPENBERG MINE, Sweden Hundreds of metres below the lush forests of rural Sweden, one of the world’s most ancient mines has been transformed into one of the most modern.Sensors linked to robotic equipment in Boliden’s Garpenberg zinc mine – which has been in operation since the 13th century - feed data to operators above ground as screens blink and flash in a nearby control room. | Video

04 Oct 2017

Robots under Swedish forest breathe life into ancient mines

* Mining belatedly embraces digital innovation to boost efficiency

04 Oct 2017

BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining

* South32 Ltd - ‍entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated​

15 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producers seek Q4 premiums of as low as $100/T - sources

* Spot premiums are down amid ample supply in Asia (Adds details)

04 Sep 2017

Materials, South32 prop Australia shares; NZ closes down

Aug 24 Australian shares ended higher on Thursday as sentiment was boosted by upbeat profit numbers from miner South32 Ltd, while firm commodity prices helped lift material stocks.

24 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-South32 profit leaps, eyes electric vehicle battery market

* Increases $500 mln buyback by $250 mln (Recasts, adds CEO quotes, details, dateline)

24 Aug 2017

AngloGold Ashanti revives plans to spin off South Africa mines - sources

JOHANNESBURG/LONDON AngloGold Ashanti is considering separating its South African assets from the rest of its portfolio, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, three years after shareholders revolted against a similar effort.

18 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-China steel, raw materials sink on profit taking

* South32, Rio reports add to bullish iron ore sentiment (Recasts; Updating with prices,)

20 Jul 2017

China iron ore rises for fourth day, as coking coal eases on profit taking

BEIJING, July 20 China iron ore futures rose a fourth day on Thursday, holding near multi-month highs as speculative investors continued to add bullish bets amid hopes of robust steel demand, while coking coal eased on profit taking.

20 Jul 2017

UPDATE 1-Australia's South32 Q4 coking coal output slumps on outage at main mine

* Eyes more buybacks, acquisitions (Adds CEO quotes, share price, details on buyback)

20 Jul 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates