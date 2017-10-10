Sadbhav Engineering Ltd (SADE.BO)
SADE.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Sadbhav Engineering Limited is a construction company. The Company is engaged in the construction and maintenance of roads and highway, and irrigation system (canal). The Company is also engaged in the site preparation for mining, including overburden removal and other development. The Company's segments include EPC Contracts... (more)
BRIEF-Sadbhav Engineering wins bid for development of land for SIPC for 1.67 bln rupees
* Won bid for development of land for Smart Industrial Port City (SIPC) location 2 at Kandla-Gandhidham-Adipur complex
BRIEF-Sadbhav Engg gets shareholders' nod to appoint Shashin Patel as chairman, MD
* Gets shareholders' nod to appoint Shashin Patel as chairman, MD Source text - http://bit.ly/2fAX131 Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Sadbhav Engineering declared successful bidder for two projects
* Says declared successful bidder in bid for two projects on epc mode for aggregating value of INR 9 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2xBGdwR Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Sadbhav Engineering June-qtr profit up 14 pct
* June quarter profit 554.8 million rupees versus 486.8 million rupees last year