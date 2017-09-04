Edition:
Sarda Energy & Minerals Ltd (SAEM.NS)

SAEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

458.15INR
3:54pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-8.85 (-1.90%)
Prev Close
Rs467.00
Open
Rs468.00
Day's High
Rs469.95
Day's Low
Rs456.10
Volume
40,506
Avg. Vol
175,564
52-wk High
Rs489.70
52-wk Low
Rs185.10

Sarda Energy & Minerals Limited is a producer of steel and ferro alloys. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of pellets, sponge iron, steel billets, wire rod, wire and ferro alloys from its plant located at Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Its segments include Steel, Ferro and Power. It produces sponge iron for its own... (more)

Beta: 1.85
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,299.66
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 36.05
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): 0.88

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals seeks shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees

* Seeks shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vYOtVF) Further company coverage:

04 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Sarda Energy & Minerals recommends dividend of 4 rupees per share

* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qXGwSV) Further company coverage:

06 Jun 2017
