UPDATE 3-Airbus A330neo stages delayed maiden flight * To help Airbus challenge Boeing's 787 Dreamliner (Recasts after landing, adds background)

UPDATE 1-Textron says not changing engine supplier on new jet despite delays Oct 11 Textron's aviation unit said on Wednesday it is not considering changing engine supplier Safran SA for its new Cessna Citation Hemisphere business jet, despite development issues with the engine that have delayed a separate plane program.

UPDATE 1-Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS, Oct 11 Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

BRIEF-Banque Federative Credit Mutuel sells its stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​ * BANQUE FÉDÉRATIVE CRÉDIT MUTUEL ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF ITS STAKES IN SAFRAN AND EIFFAGE‍​

Credit Mutuel sells stakes in Safran and Eiffage‍​ PARIS, Oct 10 French cooperative bank Credit Mutuel has sold its stakes in aero engine maker Safran and construction company Eiffage, it said on Tuesday.

China-Russia wide-body C929 jet to rely on western suppliers for systems * China-Russia C929 JV will involve more work by Chinese suppliers

Safran on alert for assets from UTC's Rockwell tie-up TOULON/PARIS Safran would look at any assets that might come up for sale as a result of United Technologies' planned $23 billion takeover of Rockwell Collins, the French company's chief executive said.

