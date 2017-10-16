Edition:
Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.BO)

SAIL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

59.15INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.05 (+0.08%)
Prev Close
Rs59.10
Open
Rs59.10
Day's High
Rs59.95
Day's Low
Rs58.55
Volume
288,133
Avg. Vol
583,306
52-wk High
Rs68.55
52-wk Low
Rs44.75

About

Steel Authority of India Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing of flat products, such as hot rolled (HR) coils, HR plates, cold rolled (CR) coils, pipes and electric sheets, and long products, such as thermo mechanically treated (TMT) bars and wire rods. The Company's segments include Bhilai... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs232,755.09
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 4,130.52
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 40.49 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.50 10.90
ROE: -- 1.99 14.09

BRIEF-Steel Authority of India supplies special grade steel for INS Kiltan​

* SAIL supplied special grade steel for INS Kiltan​ Source text: [Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied defence grade DMR 249A steel plates for the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette INS – Kiltan which was commissioned today into Indian Navy] Further company coverage:

16 Oct 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 29

Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

29 Sep 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28

Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

28 Sep 2017

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV

NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

26 Sep 2017

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV

NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

26 Sep 2017

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB

* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

14 Sep 2017

BRIEF-SAIL & Indian Railways enters into strategic agreement on LTTC

* Steel Authority Of India & Indian Railways have entered into strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC)

29 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 16

Aug 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12390.60 NSE 47403.40 ============= TOTAL 59794.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

16 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 14

Aug 14 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 8858.80 NSE 38377.70 ============= TOTAL 47236.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON

14 Aug 2017

Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss

Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.

11 Aug 2017
