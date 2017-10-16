BRIEF-Steel Authority of India supplies special grade steel for INS Kiltan​ * SAIL supplied special grade steel for INS Kiltan​ Source text: [Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied defence grade DMR 249A steel plates for the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette INS – Kiltan which was commissioned today into Indian Navy] Further company coverage:

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 29 Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Sep 28 Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 bln Indian JV NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.

BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB * Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SAIL & Indian Railways enters into strategic agreement on LTTC * Steel Authority Of India & Indian Railways have entered into strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC)

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 16 Aug 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12390.60 NSE 47403.40 ============= TOTAL 59794.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 14 Aug 14 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 8858.80 NSE 38377.70 ============= TOTAL 47236.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON