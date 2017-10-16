Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL.BO)
59.15INR
3:48pm IST
Rs0.05 (+0.08%)
Rs59.10
Rs59.10
Rs59.95
Rs58.55
288,133
583,306
Rs68.55
Rs44.75
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs232,755.09
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|4,130.52
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|40.49
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.50
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|1.99
|14.09
BRIEF-Steel Authority of India supplies special grade steel for INS Kiltan
* SAIL supplied special grade steel for INS Kiltan Source text: [Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL) has supplied defence grade DMR 249A steel plates for the indigenously built Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) stealth corvette INS – Kiltan which was commissioned today into Indian Navy] Further company coverage:
Sep 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30628.10 NSE 93102.50 ============= TOTAL 123730.60 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
Sep 28 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 30087.40 NSE 98998.50 ============= TOTAL 129085.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA
ArcelorMittal's focus on other assets may hit $1 billion Indian JV
NEW DELHI ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
NEW DELHI, Sept 26 ArcelorMittal's interest in buying debt-ridden Indian steel companies could derail its planned $1 billion joint venture with Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a steel ministry report showed.
BRIEF-SAIL signS facility agreement with State Bank of India for availing of $350 mln ECB
* Says signed facility agreement on Sept 11 with State Bank of India for availing of $350 million ECB Source text - http://bit.ly/2xZTDSQ Further company coverage:
BRIEF-SAIL & Indian Railways enters into strategic agreement on LTTC
* Steel Authority Of India & Indian Railways have entered into strategic agreement on Long Term Tariff Contract (LTTC)
Aug 16 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 12390.60 NSE 47403.40 ============= TOTAL 59794.00 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M
Aug 14 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 8858.80 NSE 38377.70 ============= TOTAL 47236.50 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON
Steel Authority of India posts ninth straight quarterly loss
Steel Authority of India Ltd reported its ninth consecutive quarterly loss on Friday, hurt by higher expenses.