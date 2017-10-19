Just relax, Europe's tech leader SAP tells investors, Q4 will be dynamite FRANKFURT/LONDON SAP, Europe's most valuable technology stock, predicted a "dynamite" fourth quarter for its cloud computing business, helping its shares erase losses after third-quarter results fell short of market expectations.

SAP Q3 growth slows on cloud, licenses dip FRANKFURT, Oct 19 SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, reported that third-quarter revenue growth slowed after a strong first half and profits came up just short of analysts' expectations.

BRIEF-VIRTUSA PARTNERS WITH SAP TO BUILD INDUSTRY-FOCUSED SOLUTIONS FOR SAP S/4HANA CLOUD * VIRTUSA PARTNERS WITH SAP TO BUILD INDUSTRY-FOCUSED SOLUTIONS FOR SAP S/4HANA CLOUD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SAP names Christian Klein to executive board * Sap names Christian Klein to executive board to lead Global Business Operations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-SAP names Christian Klein to executive board * NAMES CHRISTIAN KLEIN TO EXECUTIVE BOARD TO LEAD GLOBAL BUSINESS OPERATIONS, EFFECTIVE JAN 1, 2018‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2gytX9F Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

SAP to buy customer management software firm Gigya FRANKFURT/JERUSALEM SAP, Europe's biggest technology company, has agreed to buy U.S.-Israeli customer identity software company Gigya to strengthen its position in the booming market for online customer relationship marketing, the company said on Sunday.

