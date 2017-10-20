Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar (SAPR4.SA)
SAPR4.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
10.35BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Companhia de Saneamento do Parana Sanepar, formerly Companhia de Agua e Esgotos do Parana - Agepar, is a Brazil-based company active in the provision of basic sanitation services. The Company is primarily engaged in the water distribution, as well as in the collection and treatment of sewage. The Company is also involved in the... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.01
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 4,966.83
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|503.74
|Dividend:
|0.33
|Yield (%):
|6.17
Financials
