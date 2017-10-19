China biotech's 'coming out party' masks long road ahead LONDON/SHANGHAI Investors are betting on China's potential to feed the global pharmaceutical pipeline, putting a multi-billion-dollar price tag on a handful of stocks, even as the country struggles to close a huge R&D gap with the West.

Regeneron-Sanofi drug succeeds mid-stage study Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday their drug to treat inflammation in the esophagus, mainly caused by food allergies, met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

Aimmune teams with Regeneron, Sanofi on peanut allergy drug Aimmune Therapeutics Inc said on Monday it would collaborate with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi to develop its experimental peanut allergy drug.

Regeneron-Sanofi throat infection drug succeeds key study Oct 16 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc and Sanofi SA said on Monday their drug to treat patients with a rare throat infection met the main goal of a mid-stage study.

