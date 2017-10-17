Sartorius AG (SATG_p.DE)
Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media,... (more)
BRIEF-Sartorius AG says full-year 2017 guidance adjusted
* 9 months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected
BRIEF-Sartorius confirms 2017 forecast after H1 results
* Says for second half, we expect a somewhat improved market environment in north america
BRIEF-Sartorius: supervisory board elects Lothar Kappich as its chairman
* DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SARTORIUS SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS DR. LOTHAR KAPPICH AS ITS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Sartorius says Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot passes away unexpectedly
* DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN ARNOLD PICOT PASSES AWAY UNEXPECTEDLY