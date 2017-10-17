Edition:
Sartorius AG (SATG_p.DE)

SATG_p.DE on Xetra

79.90EUR
5:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.54 (+0.68%)
Prev Close
€79.36
Open
€79.10
Day's High
€80.40
Day's Low
€79.10
Volume
41,458
Avg. Vol
90,842
52-wk High
€94.34
52-wk Low
€63.65

About

Sartorius AG is a Germany-based supplier of pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment. It operates through two segments: Bioprocess Solutions and Lab Products and Services. The Bioprocess Solutions segment offers integrated solutions for biopharmaceutical manufacture, such as filters for sterilization of biopharmaceutical media,... (more)

Latest News about SATG_p.DE

BRIEF-Sartorius AG says ‍full-year 2017 guidance adjusted

* 9 ‍months business performance of Bioprocess solutions division in 2017 temporary weaker than expected ​

17 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Sartorius confirms 2017 forecast after H1 results

* Says for second half, we expect a somewhat improved market environment in north america

21 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sartorius: supervisory board elects Lothar Kappich as its chairman

* DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SARTORIUS SUPERVISORY BOARD ELECTS DR. LOTHAR KAPPICH AS ITS CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

19 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Sartorius says Supervisory Board Chairman Arnold Picot passes away unexpectedly

* DGAP-ADHOC: SARTORIUS AG: SUPERVISORY BOARD CHAIRMAN ARNOLD PICOT PASSES AWAY UNEXPECTEDLY

10 Jul 2017
