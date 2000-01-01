Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAXG.DE)
SAXG.DE on Xetra
56.96EUR
5:41pm IST
Change (% chg)
€-1.30 (-2.23%)
Prev Close
€58.26
Open
€57.00
Day's High
€57.51
Day's Low
€56.62
Volume
57,183
Avg. Vol
106,049
52-wk High
€58.99
52-wk Low
€34.25
About
Stroeer SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based digital multi-channel media company and provider of out-of-home and online advertising. The Company operates through three segments: Digital, Out-of-Home Deutschland and Out-of-Home International. The Digital business comprises the Stroeer Digital Group, Stroeer Content Group, Stroeer... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.79
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€3,181.42
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|55.34
|Dividend:
|1.10
|Yield (%):
|1.91