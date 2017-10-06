Edition:
Standard Bank Group Ltd (SBKJ.J)

SBKJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

16,642.00ZAc
7:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

-8.00 (-0.05%)
Prev Close
16,650.00
Open
16,600.00
Day's High
16,906.00
Day's Low
16,600.00
Volume
1,420,519
Avg. Vol
3,675,683
52-wk High
17,199.00
52-wk Low
13,401.00

About

Standard Bank Group Limited is a South Africa-based bank. The Bank offers transactional banking, saving, borrowing, lending, investment, insurance, risk management, wealth management and advisory services. It operates through three business units: Personal and Business Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking, and Liberty... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.97
Market Cap(Mil.): R263,446.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,678.93
Dividend: 400.00
Yield (%): 5.25

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about SBKJ.J

UPDATE 3-South Africa's Standard Bank reviews ties with SAP, McKinsey

* KPMG South Africa promises to reform (Adds McKinsey no comment)

06 Oct 2017

'Zulu boy from Soweto' becomes first Standard Bank black CEO

JOHANNESBURG Sim Tshabalala has become the first black person to lead Africa's largest bank by assets without sharing power, after his co-CEO stood down, South Africa's Standard Bank said on Tuesday.

12 Sep 2017

South Africa's Standard Bank appoints Tshabalala as sole CEO

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 Standard Bank, Africa's largest bank by assets, has appointed Sim Tshabalala as its first black chief executive after four years of sharing the role, the company said on Tuesday.

12 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Standard Bank says ‍Ben Kruger steps down from role of joint chief executive

* ‍BEN KRUGER STEPS DOWN FROM ROLE OF JOINT-GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

12 Sep 2017

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Standard Bank lifts first-half profit by 11 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 Standard Bank, Africa's No.2 lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices boosted demand for loans from clients in the oil and mining industry.

17 Aug 2017

South Africa's Standard Bank lifts H1 profit by 11 percent

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 17 Standard Bank, Africa's No.2 lender by market value, reported an 11 percent rise in half-year profit on Thursday, as a rebound in commodity prices boosted demand for loans from clients in the oil and mining industry.

17 Aug 2017

Former Etisalat Nigeria, 9mobile, appoints Citi, Standard Bank to find new investors

LAGOS, July 25 9mobile, formerly Etisalat Nigeria, has appointed Citigroup and South Africa's Standard Bank to manage a sale process for the telecoms company and has received interest from three investors, a banking source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

25 Jul 2017

MOVES-Standard Bank hires chief executive in Congo

July 19 South Africa-based Standard Bank said on Wednesday it has appointed Amedeo Anniciello chief executive in the Democratic Republic of Congo, subject to regulatory approval.

19 Jul 2017

South African police open inquiry after government contract emails leaked

JOHANNESBURG South Africa's elite police unit opened an inquiry on Monday after thousands of emails relating to alleged fraud in awarding government contracts were leaked, adding to a graft scandal that has deepened splits in the ruling African National Congress.

05 Jun 2017

UPDATE 1-South African police open inquiry after government contract emails leaked

JOHANNESBURG, June 5 South Africa's elite police unit opened an inquiry on Monday after thousands of emails relating to alleged fraud in awarding government contracts were leaked, adding to a graft scandal that has deepened splits in the ruling African National Congress.

05 Jun 2017
