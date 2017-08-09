Edition:
SBM Offshore NV (SBMO.AS)

SBM Offshore NV is the Netherlands-based company engaged in the offshore energy industry. It is a provider of floating production and mooring systems, in production operations and in terminals and services. The Company's main activity is the design, supply, installation and operation of floating production, storage and...

Beta: 1.13
Market Cap(Mil.): €3,103.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 205.67
Dividend: 0.21
Yield (%): 1.42

BRIEF-SBM Offshore posts underlying directional earnings of $0.39/shr for H1

* H1 directional revenue of US$835 million, a decrease of 11 pct compared to same period last year

09 Aug 2017

SBM Offshore beats estimates and increases outlook, shares rise

AMSTERDAM, Aug 9 Dutch offshore engineering company SBM Offshore said on Wednesday it beat expectations with first-half results lifted by higher investment in deep sea projects.

09 Aug 2017

UPDATE 1-SBM Offshore, Repsol to get $247 million in Yme insurance settlement

July 17 Dutch oil industry services group SBM Offshore and Spanish energy firm Repsol will share an insurance payment of $247 million, less legal costs, related to a troubled Norwegian offshore project, SBM said on Monday.

17 Jul 2017

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana

* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

22 Jun 2017

BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease & operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO

* PRESS RELEASE SBM OFFSHORE AWARDED TURNKEY AND LEASE AND OPERATE CONTRACTS FOR THE EXXONMOBIL LIZA FPSO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

22 Jun 2017
