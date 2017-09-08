Edition:
Syndicate Bank Ltd (SBNK.NS)

SBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

67.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.35 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
Rs67.20
Open
Rs67.60
Day's High
Rs68.15
Day's Low
Rs66.40
Volume
2,373,810
Avg. Vol
2,478,422
52-wk High
Rs95.00
52-wk Low
Rs59.20

Syndicate Bank is an India-based bank, which provides a range of banking services. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Banking and Other Banking Operations. The Bank offers deposits, including current and term deposits; loans, including retail loans, agricultural loans and priority sector loan,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 2.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs58,840.29
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 904.54
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

Latest News about SBNK.NS

BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank cuts six month MCLR to 8.25 pct w.e.f. Sept 10

* Says review & revision in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR), base rate and BPLR with effect from 10.09.2017

08 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Syndicate Bank gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 bln rupees

* Says gets members' nod for raising capital worth up to 35 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

23 Jun 2017

BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 pct from June 10

* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.30 percent w.e.f. 10th June, 2017 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sKjxIi) Further company coverage:

09 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Syndicate Bank approves to raise equity capital up to 35 bln rupees

* Says approved to raise equity capital up to inr 35 billion via QIP/rights issue/preferential allotment

29 May 2017

BRIEF-Syndicate Bank NIM (domestic) was 3.16 pct at Q4 FY 2016-17

* Says NIM (domestic) improved from 2.50% as at Q4 FY 2015-16 to 3.16% as at Q4 FY 2016-17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

09 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Syndicate Bank posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter net profit 1.04 billion rupees versus net loss 21.58 billion rupees year ago

09 May 2017
