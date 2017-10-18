Sainsbury's cutting 2,000 jobs in UK Sainsbury's , Britain's second biggest supermarket group behind Tesco , is seeking to cut up to 2,000 jobs, mainly in its payroll and human resources departments, a company spokesman said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Britain's 'Big Four" grocers all lose market share - Kantar Worldpanel (Adds table) LONDON, Oct 17 Britain's "Big Four" supermarkets all lost market share in the 12 weeks to Oct. 8 despite growing sales as the march of the discount chains continued, Kantar Worldpanel said on Tuesday. Morrisons was the best performing of the four, with sales up 2.8 percent, Kantar said, followed by market leader Tesco up 2.1 percent. Sainsbury's sales were up 1.9 percent and Asda saw growth of 1.8 percent, it said. Discount chains Aldi and Lidl continu

UPDATE 1-Britain's FTSE gets leg-up from sterling slide * Tesco rises on investors' hopes of dividend payout (Updates)

UK convenience retailer Nisa's CEO leaves during takeover talks LONDON Britain's Nisa Retail said on Saturday its chief executive had left the convenience retailer, which is in talks with the Co-operative Group to be taken over.

BRIEF-St. Ives says contract with Sainsbury's will not be renewed * ST IVES - INFORMED BY SAINSBURY'S THAT CONTRACT WITH GROUP'S MARKETING ACTIVATION SEGMENT WILL NOT BE RENEWED