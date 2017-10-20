Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)
SBSP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange
30.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
30.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 30.75
R$ 30.75
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,495,373
1,495,373
52-wk High
R$ 35.81
R$ 35.81
52-wk Low
R$ 25.61
R$ 25.61
About
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company's... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.70
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R$ 23,116.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|683.51
|Dividend:
|1.20
|Yield (%):
|3.03
Financials
Competitors
|Price
|Chg
|RWE AG (RWEG.DE)
|€21.45
|--
|RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE)
|€16.26
|--
|American States Water Co (AWR.N)
|$55.61
|-0.24
|BWI Liquidating Corp (BWTRQ.PK)
|--
|--