Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo - SABESP (SBSP3.SA)

SBSP3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

30.75BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
R$ 30.75
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,495,373
52-wk High
R$ 35.81
52-wk Low
R$ 25.61

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.70
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 23,116.30
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 683.51
Dividend: 1.20
Yield (%): 3.03

  Price Chg
RWE AG (RWEG.DE) €21.45 --
RWE AG (RWEG_p.DE) €16.26 --
American States Water Co (AWR.N) $55.61 -0.24
BWI Liquidating Corp (BWTRQ.PK) -- --

