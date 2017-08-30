Schaeffler India Ltd (SCHE.NS)
SCHE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
4,905.55INR
23 Oct 2017
4,905.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs5.45 (+0.11%)
Rs5.45 (+0.11%)
Prev Close
Rs4,900.10
Rs4,900.10
Open
Rs4,900.00
Rs4,900.00
Day's High
Rs4,919.90
Rs4,919.90
Day's Low
Rs4,820.00
Rs4,820.00
Volume
1,362
1,362
Avg. Vol
5,481
5,481
52-wk High
Rs5,167.00
Rs5,167.00
52-wk Low
Rs3,773.70
Rs3,773.70
About
Schaeffler India Limited, formerly FAG Bearings India Limited, is an India-based company, which is engaged in the sale of ball/roller bearings and related components and sale of machines. The Company produces its products under the brands, INA/FAG and LuK, across the world. Its portfolio of products and services include Rolling... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.67
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs83,373.00
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|16.62
|Dividend:
|12.00
|Yield (%):
|0.24
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.97
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.34
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|10.94
|14.09
BRIEF-Schaeffler India board approves proposal to merge co, INA Bearings India, Luk India
* Schaeffler India - approved a proposal to merge INA Bearings India Pvt ltd and Luk India Pvt Ltd with co Source text: [http://bit.ly/2iHjzj7] Further company coverage: