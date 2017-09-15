BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India takes delivery of LPG carrier Nanda Devi * Taken physical delivery of secondhand very large gas carrier of 53,503 DWT capacity Nanda Devi (46,506 GT) Source text - http://bit.ly/2faoTdV Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India posts June-qtr loss * June quarter loss 67.2 million rupees versus profit 559.1 million rupees last year

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India sells vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi' * Says sold its vessel 'MV Rajiv Gandhi' for scrapping to its buyer on 'as is where is' basis

BRIEF-Shipping Corp Of India clarifies on news item about co's strategic sale * Shipping Corporation Of India clarifies on news item, "Niti Aayog proposes 26% strategic sale in Shipping Corporation Of India"

BRIEF-Shipping Corp of India delivers container vessel M.V. 'Indira Gandhi' to buyer * Says given physical delivery of its 1 container vessel M.V. 'indira Gandhi', to its buyer