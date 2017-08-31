Sembcorp Industries Ltd (SCIL.SI)
SCIL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
3.24SGD
23 Oct 2017
3.24SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.02 (+0.62%)
$0.02 (+0.62%)
Prev Close
$3.22
$3.22
Open
$3.23
$3.23
Day's High
$3.26
$3.26
Day's Low
$3.22
$3.22
Volume
1,911,900
1,911,900
Avg. Vol
3,182,965
3,182,965
52-wk High
$3.38
$3.38
52-wk Low
$2.44
$2.44
About
Sembcorp Industries Ltd is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the production and supply of utilities services, terminaling and storage of petroleum products and chemicals. The Company's segments include Utilities, Marine, Urban Development, and Others/Corporate. The Utilities segment's principal activities... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.07
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$5,398.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,787.55
|Dividend:
|0.03
|Yield (%):
|2.32
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|11.06
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.38
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|17.83
|14.09
BRIEF-Sembcorp Industries to increase stake in India Renewable Energy Business to 100%
* Sembcorp To Increase Its Stake In India Renewable Energy Business To 100%