Shawcor Ltd (SCL.TO)
SCL.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
26.97CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Shawcor Ltd is a Canada-based energy services company. The Company is engaged in designing, engineering, marketing and selling products and services, such as pipe coating services; flexible composite pipe; onshore and offshore pipeline corrosion and thermal protection; ultrasonic and radiographic inspection services; tubular... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,515.44
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|69.94
|Dividend:
|0.12
|Yield (%):
|2.30
Financials
BRIEF-Shawcor Q2 earnings per share C$0.23
* Q2 revenue C$383.8 million versus I/B/E/S view c$364.7 million
BRIEF-Shawcor announces Q1 revenue C$359.7 million
* Q1 revenue C$359.7 million versus I/B/E/S view c$351 million
Earnings vs. Estimates
