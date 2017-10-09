K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)
About
K&S AG is a Germany-based salt producer and potash provider. The Company operates through three segments: Salt, Potash and Magnesium, and Complementary Activities. The Salt segment encompasses the production and marketing of food grade salt, industrial salt and salt for chemical use, de-icing salt and sodium chloride brine. The... (more)
UPDATE 2-K+S shares sink as salt firm's shake-up turns sour
FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.