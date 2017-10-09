Edition:
K&S AG (SDFGn.DE)

SDFGn.DE on Xetra

20.94EUR
4:32pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.00 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
€20.94
Open
€20.95
Day's High
€20.97
Day's Low
€20.76
Volume
284,235
Avg. Vol
1,269,760
52-wk High
€24.95
52-wk Low
€18.03

K&S AG is a Germany-based salt producer and potash provider. The Company operates through three segments: Salt, Potash and Magnesium, and Complementary Activities. The Salt segment encompasses the production and marketing of food grade salt, industrial salt and salt for chemical use, de-icing salt and sodium chloride brine. The... (more)

Beta: 0.79
Market Cap(Mil.): €4,307.46
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 191.40
Dividend: 0.30
Yield (%): 1.33

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

UPDATE 2-K+S shares sink as salt firm's shake-up turns sour

* Shares drop, biggest fall in mid-cap MDAX (Adds comments from analyst, CEO, detail and background)

09 Oct 2017

RPT-UPDATE 1-Minerals firm K+S to keep salt operations - source

FRANKFURT, Oct 4 German minerals miner K+S will rule out a separate listing of its salt activities, owner of the Morton Salt brand, when it unveils the results of a strategic review on Monday, a person familiar with the company's thinking said.

04 Oct 2017

RPT-Storage wars: New U.S. potash player K+S faces warehouse squeeze

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, May 1 Germany's K+S AG will crack into the U.S. fertilizer market this spring when it opens the first new western Canadian potash mine in nearly five decades.

01 May 2017

01 May 2017
