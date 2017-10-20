Edition:
India

Synergie SE (SDGI.PA)

SDGI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

44.44EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€44.44
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
7,564
52-wk High
€48.00
52-wk Low
€28.46

Chart for

About

Synergie SE is a France-based company that specializes in human resources management. The Company's activities include temporary employment, out-placement, social engineering, recrutment and training services. The Company operates in a range of economic sectors, notably industry. The Company has over 500 agencies in several... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.78
Market Cap(Mil.): €1,102.38
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 24.36
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 1.33

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates