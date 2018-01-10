Superdry PLC (SDRY.L)
SDRY.L on London Stock Exchange
1,901.00GBp
10 Jan 2018
Change (% chg)
-139.00 (-6.81%)
Prev Close
2,040.00
Open
1,980.00
Day's High
2,050.00
Day's Low
1,813.00
Volume
290,930
Avg. Vol
265,106
52-wk High
2,102.00
52-wk Low
1,435.00
About
Superdry PLC, formerly SuperGroup PLC, designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,413.37
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|81.46
|Dividend:
|20.20
|Yield (%):
|--