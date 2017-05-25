Brazil's Ser Educacional calls off equity sale SÃO PAULO, May 25 Ser Educacional SA, Brazil's third biggest college operator, canceled a planned share offering saying the stock price did not reflect the company's expected profitability, it said in a statement late on Wednesday.

Brazilian issuers wait ahead of equity offerings NEW YORK (IFR) - Brazilian companies are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of equity sales next week, as the country's risk assets recover a touch after Thursday's dramatic sell-off.