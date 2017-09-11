Schneider Electric Infrastructure Ltd (SEIN.NS)
SEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
123.75INR
23 Oct 2017
123.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.70 (+0.57%)
Rs0.70 (+0.57%)
Prev Close
Rs123.05
Rs123.05
Open
Rs122.40
Rs122.40
Day's High
Rs125.70
Rs125.70
Day's Low
Rs122.40
Rs122.40
Volume
94,487
94,487
Avg. Vol
190,688
190,688
52-wk High
Rs173.75
Rs173.75
52-wk Low
Rs115.00
Rs115.00
About
Schneider Electric Infrastructure Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing, designing, building and servicing technologically advanced products and systems for electricity distribution, including products, such as distribution transformers, medium voltage switchgears, medium and low voltage protection relays and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.20
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs29,755.99
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|239.10
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|54.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.55
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|6.80
|14.09
BRIEF-India's Schneider Electric Infra June-qtr loss widens
* June quarter loss 235 million rupees versus loss of 162.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Schneider Electric Infrastructure March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter loss 1.50 billion rupees versus loss 119.5 million rupees year ago
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.