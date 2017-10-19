Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS (SELEC.IS)
SELEC.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
3.50TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.05TL (-1.41%)
Prev Close
3.55TL
Open
3.55TL
Day's High
3.59TL
Day's Low
3.50TL
Volume
1,589,778
Avg. Vol
695,590
52-wk High
4.19TL
52-wk Low
3.01TL
About
Selcuk Ecza Deposu Ticaret ve Sanayi AS (Selcuk Ecza) is a Turkey-based medical warehousing company that serves as the distribution channel between pharmaceutical companies, pharmacies and hospitals. The Company distributes pharmaceutical products, as well as cosmetics, personal care, infant food, vitamins, medical and similar... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.52
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,204.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|621.00
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|2.34
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.66
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|11.89
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|13.39
|14.09