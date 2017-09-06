Secure Energy Services Inc (SES.TO)
SES.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
7.94CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$7.94
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
292,012
52-wk High
$12.04
52-wk Low
$6.96
About
Secure Energy Services Inc is a Canada-based energy services company. It owns and operates midstream infrastructure and provides environmental services and products to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in Western Canada and certain regions in the United States. It operates through three divisions. The Processing,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.85
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,392.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|163.28
|Dividend:
|0.02
|Yield (%):
|2.99
Financials
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services appoints Chad Magus as CFO
* Secure Energy Services announces executive management changes
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services Q2 funds from operations $0.11 per share
* Secure Energy Services announces completion of Ceiba acquisition and second quarter results
BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services announces shareholder, court approval of plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services
* Ceiba Energy Services Inc announces shareholder and court approval of the plan of arrangement with Secure Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 mln
* Secure Energy Services announces new credit facilities totaling $600 million
BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services, Secure Energy Services amend terms of arrangement
* Ceiba Energy Services Inc and Secure Energy Services Inc Amend terms of arrangement
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services to acquire Ceiba Energy
* Secure Energy Services Inc. enters into agreement to acquire Ceiba Energy Services Inc.
BRIEF-Secure Energy Services reports adjusted EPS $0.02
* Secure Energy Services reports first quarter adjusted ebitda of $42.2 million and 6% dividend increase