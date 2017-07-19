BRIEF-BOE Technology Group to aquire of a majority stake in SES-imagotag * SIGNING OF THE SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT RELATING TO THE ACQUISITION OF A MAJORITY STAKE IN SES-IMAGOTAG BY BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO., LTD.

