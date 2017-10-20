Suez SA (SEVI.PA)
SEVI.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
15.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
15.51EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
€15.51
€15.51
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,251,474
1,251,474
52-wk High
€16.99
€16.99
52-wk Low
€12.73
€12.73
About
Suez SA, formerly Suez Environnement Company SA is a France-based holding engaged predominantly in the area of environmental services, transforming waste into resources. It provides services in the areas of water and waste, including drinking water and wastewater treatment services and engineering, waste collection and recovery.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.69
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€9,501.33
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|613.38
|Dividend:
|0.65
|Yield (%):
|4.20