Saf Holland SA (SFQN.DE)

SFQN.DE on Xetra

16.51EUR
5:46pm IST
Change (% chg)

€0.19 (+1.16%)
Prev Close
€16.32
Open
€16.38
Day's High
€16.53
Day's Low
€16.09
Volume
63,622
Avg. Vol
111,245
52-wk High
€17.63
52-wk Low
€11.06

Saf-Holland SA is a Luxembourg-based company principally engaged in the supply of value-added trailer, truck, tractor, bus and motor home components and systems. The Company's activities are divided into three business units: Trailer Systems, includes manufacturing axle systems, suspension systems, kingpins and coupling devices,... (more)

Beta: 1.30
Market Cap(Mil.): €765.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 45.36
Dividend: 0.44
Yield (%): 2.61

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

BRIEF-Saf-Holland adjusts outlook for FY 2017

* DGAP-ADHOC: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND ADJUSTS ITS OUTLOOK FOR THE 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-SAF Holland Q2 EBIT down at 20.6 mln euros

* DGAP-NEWS: SAF-HOLLAND S.A.: SAF-HOLLAND RECORDS STRONG ORGANIC SALES GROWTH AND AN ADJUSTED EBIT MARGIN OF 8.9% IN THE SECOND QUARTER

10 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Saf-Holland Q1 net result up 1.8% to EUR 11.3 mln

* Q1 SALES INCREASED 10.5% TO EUR 287.3 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 259.9 MILLION)

11 May 2017

BRIEF-Saf Holland: adjustment of conversion price and ratio of convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020

* Adjustment of the conversion price and conversion ratio of the convertible bonds maturing on Sept. 12, 2020

27 Apr 2017

German stocks - Factors to watch on April 27

FRANKFURT, April 27 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.3 percent lower on Thursday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0607 GMT.

27 Apr 2017
