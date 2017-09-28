German stocks - Factors to watch on September 28 BERLIN/FRANKFURT, Sept 28 The following are some of the factors that may move German stocks on Thursday:

Justice Department bars U.S. portion of Showa Denko deal for SGL WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department is barring Japan's Showa Denko, which struck a deal to buy Germany's SGL Group's graphite electrode assets globally, from purchasing its U.S. business.

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 29 FRANKFURT, Aug 29 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.5 percent lower on Tuesday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0612 GMT.

BRIEF-SGL Group to sell CFL/CE business to Triton * DGAP-ADHOC: SGL CARBON SE: SGL GROUP SIGNS AGREEMENT TO SELL ITS CATHODES, FURNACE LININGS, AND CARBON ELECTRODES (CFL/CE) BUSINESS TO TRITON

German stocks - Factors to watch on August 7 FRANKFURT, Aug 7 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Monday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0646 GMT.