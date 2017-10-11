Edition:
India

Vinci SA (SGEF.PA)

SGEF.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

81.08EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€81.08
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,135,285
52-wk High
€81.36
52-wk Low
€49.93

Chart for

About

Vinci SA is a France-based company involved in construction and engineering. It designs, builds, finances and manages facilities such as transport systems, public and private buildings, urban developments, and water, energy and communication networks. It divides its business into two sectors: concessions and contracting. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): €47,674.88
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 596.68
Dividend: 0.69
Yield (%): 2.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.90 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.17 10.90
ROE: -- 7.73 14.09

Latest News about SGEF.PA

Da Vinci portrait of Christ expected to fetch $100 million at auction

NEW YORK The last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting and one of fewer than 20 by the Renaissance artist known to still exist is hitting the auction block, Christie's announced on Tuesday. | Video

11 Oct 2017

Da Vinci portrait of Christ expected to fetch $100 million at auction

NEW YORK The last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting and one of fewer than 20 by the Renaissance artist known to still exist is hitting the auction block, Christie's announced on Tuesday. | Video

11 Oct 2017

UPDATE 1-Da Vinci portrait of Christ expected to fetch $100 mln at auction

NEW YORK, Oct 10 The last privately owned Leonardo da Vinci painting and one of fewer than 20 by the Renaissance artist known to still exist is hitting the auction block, Christie's announced on Tuesday.

10 Oct 2017

BRIEF-IBA signs global construction collaboration with Vinci

* VINCI CONSTRUCTION WILL LEAD IN THE DESIGN OF THE BUILDING AND RELATED TECHNICAL ELEMENTS‍​

10 Oct 2017

UPDATE 2-France in hunt for Greek business during Macron visit

* Bpifrance to sign memorandum of understanding (Releads, adds detail on French state investment bank)

07 Sep 2017

Lottery, Paris airport could kick off French privatizations within weeks: sources

PARIS The national lottery, Paris's main airport operator and several other firms deemed not strategic could kick off a wave of French privatizations this autumn, banking sources with knowledge of the plans said.

04 Aug 2017

UPDATE 2-France's Vinci ready to invest more in Paris airports

* Shares fall but Vinci still outperforming this year (Recasts with CEO comments on ADP)

28 Jul 2017

France's Vinci says Gulf rift not hurting its Qatar business so far

PARIS, July 28 French construction group Vinci said on Friday that its Qatar business had seen no disruption at this stage after Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar last month.

28 Jul 2017

Construction group Vinci keeps 2017 goals after robust results

PARIS, July 28 French construction group Vinci on Friday kept forecasts for higher annual earnings and revenue after strong momentum at its airports and motorway concessions business, and a recovering construction market lifted its first half results.

28 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Balfour Beatty says its JV to be awarded two HS2 contracts

* Two contracts have been awarded to Balfour Beatty's 50:50 joint venture with Vinci (adds dropped words)​

17 Jul 2017
» More SGEF.PA News

Earnings vs. Estimates