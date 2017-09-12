Edition:
India

SuperGroup PLC (SGP.L)

SGP.L on London Stock Exchange

1,844.00GBp
4:19pm IST
Change (% chg)

12.00 (+0.66%)
Prev Close
1,832.00
Open
1,839.00
Day's High
1,851.00
Day's Low
1,834.00
Volume
73,375
Avg. Vol
235,617
52-wk High
1,859.00
52-wk Low
1,309.00

Chart for

About

SuperGroup Plc designs, produces and sells clothing and accessories under the Superdry brand in approximately 670 points of sale across the world, as well as online. The Company offers a range of products for men and women. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale and Central costs. The Retail segment's... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,413.37
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 81.46
Dividend: 20.20
Yield (%): --

Financials

Latest News about SGP.L

SuperGroup founders launch wealth sharing staff incentive plan

LONDON, Sept 12 The founders of British fashion retailer SuperGroup, owner of the Superdry brand, have launched an incentive plan that would see them share their wealth with the firm's 4,500 employees - if its share price rises significantly.

12 Sep 2017

REFILE-UPDATE 1-UK's SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound

LONDON, May 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, reported a 27 percent rise in annual revenue and said it would meet profit forecasts, helped by its overseas expansion and a weaker pound.

11 May 2017

UK's SuperGroup gets sales boost from weaker pound

LONDON, May 11 SuperGroup, the British company behind the Superdry fashion brand, forecast full-year profit in line with expectations and said trading in its latest quarter continued to benefit from the weak pound.

11 May 2017

BRIEF-SuperGroup sees full year profit in line with market expectations

* Within retail, strong positive sales momentum has been maintained throughout Q4, delivering lfl sales of 9.4%

11 May 2017
» More SGP.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates