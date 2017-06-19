Sagar Cements Ltd (SGRC.NS)
SGRC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
856.45INR
3:29pm IST
856.45INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.00 (-0.46%)
Rs-4.00 (-0.46%)
Prev Close
Rs860.45
Rs860.45
Open
Rs871.00
Rs871.00
Day's High
Rs871.00
Rs871.00
Day's Low
Rs843.25
Rs843.25
Volume
2,064
2,064
Avg. Vol
6,812
6,812
52-wk High
Rs942.15
Rs942.15
52-wk Low
Rs585.50
Rs585.50
About
Sagar Cements Limited is engaged in the manufacture of cement. The Company is engaged in the business of cement and cement-related products. The Company manufactures various varieties of cement, such as ordinary Portland cement (OPC) of 53 grade, 43 grade, Portland Pozzalona Cement (PPC) and Sulfate Resistant Cement (SRC) to... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.47
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,806.54
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|20.40
|Dividend:
|1.50
|Yield (%):
|0.18
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.96
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.47
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.24
|14.09
BRIEF-Sagar Cements' 6 MW waste heat recovery plant begins power generation
* Says co's 6 MW waste heat recovery plant has started generation of power, same is expected to stabilize in due course Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: