Exclusive: Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted MADRID Spanish utility Iberdrola used its influence to change the management of Siemens Gamesa on Friday after the wind-power joint venture suffered two profit warnings in less than three months.

EXCLUSIVE-Iberdrola demanded change at Siemens Gamesa as problems mounted * Siemens Gamesa delays strategy to February, share price falls

UPDATE 2-Spanish shares lag European markets on Catalonia uncertainty MILAN, Oct 16 Spanish stocks lagged behind a broadly flat European market on Monday as the Catalonia crisis and a profit warning from renewables energy firm Siemens Gamesa weighed.

European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close LONDON European bourses ended the day slightly lower on Tuesday as investors braced themselves for a possible unilateral declaration of independence at the Catalan parliament, which, it is anticipated, would lead to turmoil on Spanish markets and beyond.

UPDATE 2-European bourses brace for crucial Catalan meeting after close * Paris closes flat, Frankfurt and Milan down 0.2 and 0.6 pct

European shares falter, LVMH helps luxury sector shine LONDON European shares dipped on Tuesday following a slightly weaker session on Wall Street as stocks tired from a streak of record highs.

BRIEF-Siemens Gamesa ‍to repower two wind farms in Texas * ‍TO REPOWER TWO WIND FARMS IN TEXAS, TO INCREASE TURBINE ANNUAL ENERGY PRODUCTION BY UP TO 25 PERCENT Source text: http://bit.ly/2eGaZA7 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Siemens Gamesa installs Asia's tallest wind turbines FRANKFURT Wind power group Siemens Gamesa has installed Asia's tallest wind turbines, with a total height of 210 meters (230 yards), in Thailand, it said on Tuesday.