Surge Energy Inc (SGY.TO)
SGY.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
2.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
2.04CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$2.04
$2.04
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
759,538
759,538
52-wk High
$3.45
$3.45
52-wk Low
$1.91
$1.91
About
Surge Energy Inc is a Canada-based exploration & production company (E&P). The Company is positioned to provide shareholders with long term sustainability by exploiting it assets in a financially disciplined manner and by acquiring additional long life oil and gas assets of a similar nature. It assets are comprised primarily of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.74
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$491.53
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|232.95
|Dividend:
|0.01
|Yield (%):
|4.50
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|11.93
|14.09