SHARDA MOT (SHAD.NS)
SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,566.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-18.20 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs2,584.50
Open
Rs2,618.50
Day's High
Rs2,657.00
Day's Low
Rs2,561.00
Volume
2,667
Avg. Vol
3,216
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00
About
Sharda Motor Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of Auto Components and White Goods Components. The Company's principal products/services include Motor vehicles parts, such as suspension, silencer, exhaust pipes, and Car seats frame and seats cover. The Company operates in two segments, which include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs16,321.48
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|5.95
|Dividend:
|6.25
|Yield (%):
|0.46
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|23.14
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.29
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|9.28
|14.09
BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries files petition against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT
* Says petition has been filed by co against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT Source text - http://bit.ly/2wbgSYH Further company coverage: