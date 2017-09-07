Edition:
SHARDA MOT (SHAD.NS)

SHAD.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,566.30INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-18.20 (-0.70%)
Prev Close
Rs2,584.50
Open
Rs2,618.50
Day's High
Rs2,657.00
Day's Low
Rs2,561.00
Volume
2,667
Avg. Vol
3,216
52-wk High
Rs3,140.00
52-wk Low
Rs949.00

About

Sharda Motor Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacturing and assembly of Auto Components and White Goods Components. The Company's principal products/services include Motor vehicles parts, such as suspension, silencer, exhaust pipes, and Car seats frame and seats cover. The Company operates in two segments, which include... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs16,321.48
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 5.95
Dividend: 6.25
Yield (%): 0.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.14 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.29 10.90
ROE: -- 9.28 14.09

Latest News about SHAD.NS

BRIEF-Sharda Motor Industries files petition against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT

* Says petition has been filed by co against Toyo Sharda India Pvt before NCLT Source text - http://bit.ly/2wbgSYH Further company coverage:

07 Sep 2017
