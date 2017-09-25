Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L)
SHB.L on London Stock Exchange
987.50GBp
4:27pm IST
-6.50 (-0.65%)
994.00
995.00
995.00
985.50
47,725
476,284
1,036.00
861.00
Shaftesbury PLC is a real estate investment trust. The Company's objective is to deliver long-term growth in rental income, capital values and shareholder returns. It focuses on retails, restaurants, cafes and leisure. It has approximately 590 shops, restaurants, cafes and bars. Its upper floors consist of over 406,000 square... (more)
|0.59
|£2,761.02
|279.03
|7.90
|--
BRIEF-Shaftesbury cancels remaining 125 mln pounds of legacy interest rate swaps
* CANCELED ITS REMAINING £125 MLN OF LEGACY INTEREST RATE SWAPS AT A COST OF £57.9 MILLION, EQUIVALENT TO A REDUCTION IN EPRA NAV OF 21 PENCE PER SHARE
Shaftesbury planning sterling benchmark after roadshow
LONDON, Aug 23 (IFR) - Shaftesbury PLC has mandated IDCM and Lloyds Bank to arrange a series of investor meetings in London and Edinburgh commencing Thursday August 24.
BRIEF-Shaftesbury says to acquire long-leasehold interest in 90-104 Berwick Street
* SAYS TO ACQUIRE A LONG-LEASEHOLD INTEREST IN 90-104 BERWICK STREET, SOHO, LONDON W1 AT A PRICE OF 38.5 MLN STG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
BRIEF-Shaftesbury half-year EPRA EPS 8.2p
* HY net property income 43.8 million stg versus 42.1 million stg