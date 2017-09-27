Edition:
India

Shree Cement Ltd (SHCM.NS)

SHCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

19,247.20INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs1,034.15 (+5.68%)
Prev Close
Rs18,213.10
Open
Rs18,390.00
Day's High
Rs19,603.90
Day's Low
Rs18,202.10
Volume
24,502
Avg. Vol
16,126
52-wk High
Rs20,538.00
52-wk Low
Rs13,010.00

Chart for

About

Shree Cement Limited is a cement company. The Company's principal products/services are cement and clinker. The Company operates through two business segments: Cement and Power. The Company's manufacturing operations are spread over North and East India across approximately six states. It has a cement production capacity of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.52
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs654,067.19
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 34.84
Dividend: 24.00
Yield (%): 0.13

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.96 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 9.47 10.90
ROE: -- 11.24 14.09

Latest News about SHCM.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Sep 27

Sep 27 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of September 26, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd ST Bk Fac

27 Sep 2017

BRIEF-Shree Cement gets members' nod for re-appointment of Prashant Bangur as joint MD

* Gets members' nod for re-appointment of Prashant Bangur as joint MD Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uPTXEM) Further company coverage:

01 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Shree Cement June-qtr profit falls about 13 pct

* June quarter profit 4.40 billion rupees versus 5.08 billion rupees last year

31 Jul 2017

BRIEF-India's Shree Cement March-qtr profit more than halves

* Consensus forecast for march quarter profit was 2.81 billion rupees

16 May 2017
» More SHCM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates