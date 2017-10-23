Edition:
Sharda Cropchem Ltd (SHCR.NS)

SHCR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

450.20INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs2.40 (+0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs447.80
Open
Rs453.40
Day's High
Rs453.40
Day's Low
Rs443.00
Volume
15,311
Avg. Vol
28,891
52-wk High
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs335.30

Chart for

About

Sharda Cropchem Limited is an agrochemicals company. The Company is engaged in the marketing and distribution of a range of formulations and generic active ingredients around the global. The Company's segments include Agrochemicals, Belts and Others. Its Agrochemicals segment consists of insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs40,933.04
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 90.22
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.88

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 23.41 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.95 10.90
ROE: -- 3.55 14.09

Earnings vs. Estimates