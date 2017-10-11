Edition:
India

Shriram City Union Finance Ltd (SHCU.NS)

SHCU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,133.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs45.65 (+2.19%)
Prev Close
Rs2,087.95
Open
Rs2,060.00
Day's High
Rs2,140.00
Day's Low
Rs2,060.00
Volume
5,533
Avg. Vol
31,922
52-wk High
Rs2,616.40
52-wk Low
Rs1,644.65

Shriram City Union Finance Limited is engaged in non banking financial services. The Company provides long term home loans. It provides growth capital to small enterprises. It offers a range of options for financing the purchase of two wheeler vehicles across manufacturers and brands. Its customers in the space comprise... (more)

Beta: 0.99
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs137,342.41
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 65.95
Dividend: 10.00
Yield (%): 0.72

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 68.34 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 1.70 10.90
ROE: -- 9.15 14.09

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

(Repeating to add additional ratings) Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ---------

11 Oct 2017

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Aug 21

Aug 21 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of August 18, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

21 Aug 2017

TABLE-Indian Corporate Bonds dealt-Aug 4

Aug 4 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 15062.40 NSE 66934.40 ============= TOTAL 81996.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Shriram City Union Finance June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 1.94 billion rupees versus profit 1.82 billion rupees year ago

01 Aug 2017

India Ratings for Indian debt instruments – Jul 13

Jul 13 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of July 12, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ----------------

13 Jul 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 10

Jul 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of July 7, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Coastal Aqua Pvt Ltd ST Bk Fac

10 Jul 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Jul 3

(Repeating to add more Ratings.) Jul 3 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of June 30, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -----------------

03 Jul 2017

BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance intends to issue NCDs worth 3.55 bln rupees

* Intends to issue NCDs worth 3.55 billion rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

08 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Shriram City Union Finance approves seeking members' nod for re-appointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO

* Says approved seeking members' nod for reappointment of Duruvasan Ramachandra as MD, CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

25 May 2017
