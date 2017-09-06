Edition:
India

Sheela Foam Ltd (SHEF.NS)

SHEF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,402.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.20 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
Rs1,394.60
Open
Rs1,415.00
Day's High
Rs1,415.00
Day's Low
Rs1,371.10
Volume
1,630
Avg. Vol
8,891
52-wk High
Rs1,589.50
52-wk Low
Rs850.10

Chart for

About

Sheela Foam Limited, formerly Sheela Foam Private Limited, manufactures mattresses under Sleepwell brand. The Company manufactures other foam-based home comfort products focusing primarily at Indian retail consumers, as well as technical grades of polyurethane (PU) foam for end use in a range of industries. Its home comfort line... (more)

Overall

Beta: --
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs71,786.34
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 48.78
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 38.61 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.12 10.90
ROE: -- 6.69 14.09

Latest News about SHEF.NS

BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam June qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 270.3 million rupees versus profit of 292.6 million rupees year ago

06 Sep 2017

BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter profit 270.3 million rupees versus profit of 292.6 million rupees year ago

04 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Sheela Foam March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 145.5 million rupees versus profit 254.1 million rupees year ago

10 May 2017
» More SHEF.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates