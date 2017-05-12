S H Kelkar And Company Ltd (SHKE.NS)
SHKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
280.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
S H Kelkar and Company Limited is a fragrance manufacturer in India. The Company operates in two segments: Fragrances, which manufactures/trades in Fragrances and aroma ingredients for Fragrances, and Flavours, which manufactures/trades in Flavors. It offers fragrances in various categories, such as personal care, hair care,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs38,136.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|144.62
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|0.66
Financials
BRIEF-India's S H Kelkar & Co March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 274.3 million rupees versus 243.8 million rupees year ago