Edition:
India

Shopper's Stop Ltd (SHOP.NS)

SHOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

545.75INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.20 (-0.04%)
Prev Close
Rs545.95
Open
Rs543.05
Day's High
Rs554.00
Day's Low
Rs539.50
Volume
112,976
Avg. Vol
214,351
52-wk High
Rs569.90
52-wk Low
Rs268.00

Chart for

About

Shoppers Stop Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of retailing a range of household and consumer products through departmental stores. It operates through approximately 80 such departmental stores located in approximately 40 cities. Its products include apparels and non-apparels. Its non-apparel... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

No Ratios Available.

Financials

Latest News about SHOP.NS

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10

Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac

10 Oct 2017

Morning News Call - India, October 9

To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_10092017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: National Cyber Security Coordinator for PMO Gulshan Rai and SEBI Whole Time Member Madhabi Puri Buch at inauguration of Next Gen Cyber Security Operation Centre in Mumbai. 1:45 pm: SIAM to announ

09 Oct 2017

Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 million Hypercity deal

MUMBAI Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

06 Oct 2017

India's Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 mln Hypercity deal

MUMBAI, Oct 6 Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

06 Oct 2017

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in retailer Shoppers Stop

MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

24 Sep 2017

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 million stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop

MUMBAI An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

24 Sep 2017

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 mln stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop

MUMBAI, Sept 24 An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

24 Sep 2017

MEDIA-India's Shoppers Stop to exit Nuance Group Joint Venture

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

24 Aug 2017

MEDIA-India's Shoppers Stop to sell food, books online by next fiscal year - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

23 Aug 2017
» More SHOP.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.