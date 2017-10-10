CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10 Oct 10 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 9, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Aavantika Gas Ltd ST Bk Fac

India's Future Retail, Shoppers Stop shares rise on $100 mln Hypercity deal MUMBAI, Oct 6 Shares in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop rose nearly 9 percent to a three-year high on Friday, a day after it agreed to sell its supermarket chain Hypercity to domestic rival Future Retail for 6.55 billion rupees ($100.42 million).

Amazon affiliate to buy $27.6 mln stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop MUMBAI, Sept 24 An affiliate of Amazon.com Inc has agreed to buy a 1.79 billion-rupee ($27.6 million) stake in Indian retailer Shoppers Stop Ltd, the Indian company said in a filing.

MEDIA-India's Shoppers Stop to exit Nuance Group Joint Venture - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy