UPDATE 1-Staff cuts weigh on profits at South Africa's Pick n Pay * Retailers facing tough competition in struggling economy (Writes through with context)

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff African unit prices IPO at 20.50 rand JOHANNESBURG, Sept 15 South Africa's Steinhoff priced the initial public offering (IPO) of its African unit at 20.50 rand on Friday, the middle of the marketed range and valuing the business at about 71 billion rand ($5.40 billion).

BRIEF-National Credit Regulator says Tribunal finds Shoprite guilty of reckless lending * National Consumer Tribunal handed down judgment finding shoprite guilty of reckless lending Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

South Africa's Shoprite fined for "reckless lending" - regulator JOHANNESBURG, Sept 6 South African retailer Shoprite has been fined 1 million rand ($77,500) for failing to assess properly whether consumers could afford its loans, the National Consumer Tribunal said on Wednesday.

South Africa's Shoprite buys back Basson's shares in $136 mln send-off JOHANNESBURG, Sept 5 South African retailer Shoprite's shareholders approved a buyback of former chief executive Whitey Basson's shares for 1.75 billion rand ($136 million), the company said on Tuesday.

UPDATE 1-Steinhoff offers investors up to 23 pct of African unit JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South African retailer Steinhoff International is offering investors up to 23.2 percent of its African arm, Steinhoff Africa Retail (STAR), which it aims to list on the Johannesburg stock market on Sept. 20, the company said on Monday.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Steinhoff reports nine-month sales surge JOHANNESBURG, Aug 31 South Africa's Steinhoff , the world's second-biggest furniture retailer after IKEA, reported a 48 percent jump in nine-month sales on Thursday, helped by acquisitions and growth in its European and African operations.

UPDATE 2-S.Africa's Woolworths suffers first annual profit fall in eight years * Declares final dividend of 313 cents, flat on 2015 (Adds spending plans, CEO quotes)

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Shoprite lifts full-year profit, meets forecasts JOHANNESBURG, Aug 22 South Africa-based Shoprite matched estimates with a 12 percent rise in annual profit on Tuesday, as consumers battling recession and job losses turned to its non-frills outlets.