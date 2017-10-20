Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition * Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

BRIEF-Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner * Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

First Airbus A380 parked amid search for new operator SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 24 The first Airbus A380 superjumbo to fly passengers almost a decade ago has been taken out of service by Singapore Airlines, highlighting a debate over the future of the world's largest airliners.

