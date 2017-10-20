Edition:
Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIAL.SI)

SIAL.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

10.26SGD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
$10.24
Open
$10.24
Day's High
$10.29
Day's Low
$10.23
Volume
434,700
Avg. Vol
1,093,297
52-wk High
$10.85
52-wk Low
$9.60

About

Singapore Airlines Limited is engaged in passenger and cargo air transportation, engineering services, training of pilots, air charters and tour wholesaling and related activities. The Company's segments include airline operations, engineering services, cargo operations and Others. The airline operations segment provides... (more)

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): $12,334.47
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,199.85
Dividend: 0.11
Yield (%): 1.95

P/E (TTM): -- 5.27 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- -2.90 10.90
ROE: -- -6.63 14.09

Latest News about SIAL.SI

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

10:33pm IST

UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition

* Cathay Pacific facing similar competitive pressures (Recasts, adds more details of transformation plan)

06 Oct 2017

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition

SINGAPORE Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

06 Oct 2017

Singapore Airlines plans wide-ranging cost cuts to offset stiff competition

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 Singapore Airlines Ltd is pursuing more than 50 cost-cutting initiatives including reducing fuel burn and reviewing its relationship with key suppliers as part of a three-year plan to make the airline more competitive, a newsletter to staff shows.

06 Oct 2017

BRIEF-Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

* Boeing rolls out Singapore Airlines' first 787-10 Dreamliner

03 Oct 2017

First Airbus A380 parked amid search for new operator

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Aug 24 The first Airbus A380 superjumbo to fly passengers almost a decade ago has been taken out of service by Singapore Airlines, highlighting a debate over the future of the world's largest airliners.

24 Aug 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 17)

BRUSSELS, Aug 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

17 Aug 2017

EU mergers and takeovers (Aug 16)

BRUSSELS, Aug 16 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:

16 Aug 2017
