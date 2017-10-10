Edition:
South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)

SIBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

31.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs32.10
Open
Rs32.25
Day's High
Rs32.35
Day's Low
Rs31.65
Volume
23,426,997
Avg. Vol
16,800,710
52-wk High
Rs32.95
52-wk Low
Rs16.79

The South Indian Bank Limited (the Bank) provides retail and corporate banking, Para banking activities, such as debit card, third-party product distribution, in addition to Treasury and Foreign Exchange Business. The Bank's segments include Treasury, Corporate/Wholesale Banking, Retail banking and Other Banking Operations. The... (more)

Beta: 1.26
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs56,928.11
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,804.38
Dividend: 0.40
Yield (%): 1.27

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.02 16.24
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 10.90
ROE: -- 15.85 14.09

BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct

* Sept quarter net profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit of 1.11 billion rupees year ago

10 Oct 2017

CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9

Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk

09 Oct 2017

BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets ‍approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO

* Gets ‍approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO

03 Oct 2017

BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch

* Internal investigation by bank unearthed irregularities of fraudulent nature including misappropriation of funds at a branch

01 Sep 2017

BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago

11 Jul 2017

BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct

* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago

15 May 2017
