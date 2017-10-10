South Indian Bank Ltd (SIBK.NS)
31.80INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-0.30 (-0.93%)
Rs32.10
Rs32.25
Rs32.35
Rs31.65
23,426,997
16,800,710
Rs32.95
Rs16.79
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.26
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs56,928.11
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,804.38
|Dividend:
|0.40
|Yield (%):
|1.27
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.02
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|15.85
|14.09
BRIEF-South Indian Bank Sept-qtr net profit falls 96.1 pct
* Sept quarter net profit 43.2 million rupees versus profit of 1.11 billion rupees year ago
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 9
Oct 9 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 6, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Abis Exports (I) Pvt Ltd Short- term Bk
BRIEF-South Indian Bank gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
* Gets approval from RBI for reappointment of V G Mathew as MD & CEO
BRIEF-South Indian Bank finds irregularities including misappropriation of funds at a branch
* Internal investigation by bank unearthed irregularities of fraudulent nature including misappropriation of funds at a branch
BRIEF-South Indian Bank June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 1.01 billion rupees versus profit of 950.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-South Indian Bank March-qtr profit up about 3.5 pct
* March quarter net profit 755.4 million rupees versus profit of 729.7 million rupees year ago