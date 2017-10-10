Edition:
Sical Logistics Ltd (SICA.NS)

SICA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

206.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.20 (-1.05%)
Prev Close
Rs209.10
Open
Rs208.05
Day's High
Rs210.45
Day's Low
Rs206.25
Volume
3,661
Avg. Vol
25,859
52-wk High
Rs286.00
52-wk Low
Rs161.00

Sical Logistics Limited is a holding company. The Company is primarily engaged in providing integrated logistics services. The Company's divisions include Port Handling, Road Logistics, Retail Supply Chain Solutions, Customs House Agency, Ship Agency and Goodwill Travels Division, Shipping Division and Goodwill Travels Division.... (more)

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs11,459.51
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 55.60
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

BRIEF-Sical Logistics gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 pct stake in unit

* Gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited​

10 Oct 2017

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 23

(Repeating to add more ratings.) Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

24 Aug 2017

BRIEF-India's Sical Logistics June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol profit 111.9 million rupees versus 64.5 million rupees year ago

02 Aug 2017

BRIEF-Sical Logistics awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal

* Says awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHlxRC) Further company coverage:

06 Jun 2017

BRIEF-Sical Logistics approves start of process to buy stake in warehousing, distribution co

* Says approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in express logistics business

12 May 2017

BRIEF-India's Sical Logistics March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol profit 163 million rupees versus profit 92.8 million rupees year ago

10 May 2017
