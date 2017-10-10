BRIEF-Sical Logistics gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 pct stake in unit * Gives ‍in-principle approval for proposal to buy 26 percent stake held by MMTC Limited​

RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Aug 23 (Repeating to add more ratings.) Aug 23 Below are the ratings awarded by Investment Information Credit Rating Agency Ltd. (ICRA) for local debt instruments as of August 22, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ----- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: --------------

BRIEF-India's Sical Logistics June-qtr consol profit rises * June quarter consol profit 111.9 million rupees versus 64.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Sical Logistics awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal * Says awarded letter of acceptance by Mahanadi Coal Fields for extraction of coal Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rHlxRC) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Sical Logistics approves start of process to buy stake in warehousing, distribution co * Says approved proposal to initiate the process to acquire majority equity stake in a company in express logistics business