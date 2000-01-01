Siemens Ltd (SIEM.BO)
SIEM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,221.25INR
11:31am IST
1,221.25INR
11:31am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.35 (-0.44%)
Rs-5.35 (-0.44%)
Prev Close
Rs1,226.60
Rs1,226.60
Open
Rs1,238.00
Rs1,238.00
Day's High
Rs1,238.00
Rs1,238.00
Day's Low
Rs1,215.20
Rs1,215.20
Volume
1,481
1,481
Avg. Vol
28,266
28,266
52-wk High
Rs1,470.00
Rs1,470.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,011.00
Rs1,011.00
About
Siemens Limited is a holding company engaged in manufacturing of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution, and control apparatus; general purpose machinery, and electrical signaling, safety or traffic-control equipment. Its segments include Power and Gas, providing solutions for generation of... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.83
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs437,262.31
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|356.12
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|0.49