Siemens Ltd (SIEM.NS)

SIEM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,206.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-17.90 (-1.46%)
Prev Close
Rs1,224.40
Open
Rs1,231.00
Day's High
Rs1,231.00
Day's Low
Rs1,203.05
Volume
135,975
Avg. Vol
171,017
52-wk High
Rs1,471.35
52-wk Low
Rs1,012.00

Chart for

About

Siemens Limited is a holding company engaged in manufacturing of electric motors, generators, transformers and electricity distribution, and control apparatus; general purpose machinery, and electrical signaling, safety or traffic-control equipment. Its segments include Power and Gas, providing solutions for generation of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.83
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs437,262.31
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 356.12
Dividend: 6.00
Yield (%): 0.49

Financials

Earnings vs. Estimates