CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6 Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac

BRIEF-Simplex Infra gets shareholders' nod for issue NCDs up to 2 bln rupees * Gets shareholders' nod for issue of secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs up to INR 2 billion on private placement basis