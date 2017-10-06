Simplex Infrastructures Ltd (SINF.NS)
SINF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
462.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs4.40 (+0.96%)
Prev Close
Rs457.70
Open
Rs459.90
Day's High
Rs481.00
Day's Low
Rs453.85
Volume
6,962
Avg. Vol
21,769
52-wk High
Rs589.70
52-wk Low
Rs262.50
About
Simplex Infrastructures Limited is engaged in the business of contract constructing infrastructural facilities. The Company's segments include Construction business and Others. The Others segment includes oil drilling services, real estate, and hire of plant and equipment. The Company is engaged in building rail infrastructure,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.11
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs23,687.35
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|49.47
|Dividend:
|0.50
|Yield (%):
|0.10
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.90
|16.24
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.17
|10.90
|ROE:
|--
|7.73
|14.09
CARE ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 6
Oct 6 Below are the ratings awarded by Credit Analysis and Research Ltd. (CARE) for local debt instruments as of October 5, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------- ---------- ------ ------- --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: ------------------- Adani Agri Logistics (Hoshangabad) LtdLT/ST Bk Fac
BRIEF-Simplex Infra gets shareholders' nod for issue NCDs up to 2 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for issue of secured/unsecured redeemable NCDs up to INR 2 billion on private placement basis
BRIEF-India's Simplex Infrastructures to consider issue of secured/unsecured NCDs
* Says to consider, approve and recommend to shareholders issue and allotment of secured/ unsecured NCDs